Ford Receives Award for Advanced High-Strength Steel Innovation

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) awarded the “Automotive Excellence Award” to Ford Motor Company for their advanced high-strength steel (AHSS) innovations in the 2020 Ford Escape and Kuga. The award was presented today by John Catterall, vice president of AISI’s automotive program at the 19th annual Great Designs in Steel (GDIS) virtual symposium in Southfield, Michigan.

Michael Kozak, global body structure manager at Ford, received the award for his GDIS 2019 presentation, titled, “The All New 2020 Ford Escape and Kuga.”

Ford leveraged an efficient, scalable platform to deliver a global nameplate optimized for each market’s needs. The