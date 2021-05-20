Ford Announces Electric F-150 Lightning

Ford announced its all-electric F-150 Lightning will roll off the line next year at a new factory at Ford’s Rouge complex in Dearborn just outside Detroit.

“For both Ford and the American auto industry, F-150 Lightning represents a defining moment as we progress toward a zero-emissions, digitally connected future,” said Bill Ford, executive chair, Ford Motor Company. “F-Series is America’s best-selling truck for 44 years, the backbone of work across the country, and a trusted icon for generations of customers. Now we are revolutionizing it for a new generation.”

F-150 Lightning is a pillar of the company’s more than $22