Consumer Federation Warns Vehicle Shortage Wreaking Havoc with Car Buyer’s Pocketbooks

As Americans begin to see the light at the end of the COVID tunnel, record numbers of buyers are venturing back into auto showrooms.

“The problem,” says Jack Gillis, CFA’s Executive Director and author of The Car Book, “is that vehicle inventories are way down which means it’s a sellers’ market. Limited supply is a price-conscious car buyer’s biggest enemy.”

Vehicle inventory is down by about 30 percent which means car dealers have little incentive to negotiate. “The rule of thumb that nobody pays ‘sticker price’ for a new car has fallen by the wayside as dealers stick to the