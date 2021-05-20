Boyd Group Acquires Collision Repair Center in Texas

The Boyd Group Inc. announced the acquisition of a collision repair center in Amarillo, Texas.

The new Gerber Collision & Glass location operated as a new car dealership and has great curb appeal on a major roadway. Amarillo is the county seat for Potter County, is the 14th most populous city in Texas and the primary city in a metropolitan area of nearly 310,000 people. A major draw in the Amarillo area is Palo Duro Canyon State Park which includes the second largest canyon in the country.

“Acquiring this repair center, our second in Amarillo since February, strengthens our brand