ASE Webinar Friday Focused on Collision Repair for Commercial HD Vehicles

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar for service technicians on Friday, May 21 at 4:00 p.m. (EDT) entitled “Collision Repair for Commercial HD Vehicles.”

Although a truck operates in a similar way as an automobile, the truck’s size often requires larger repair equipment and larger repair space. During this session, John Spoto with 3M will show the similarities and differences on how an HD truck is repaired.

More information and registration are available online.

For those who are not sure they can attend, they are encouraged to register so they receive a follow-up