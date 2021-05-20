CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / ASE Webinar Friday Focused on Collision Repair for Commercial HD Vehicles

ASE Webinar Friday Focused on Collision Repair for Commercial HD Vehicles

By Leave a Comment

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar for service technicians on Friday, May 21 at 4:00 p.m. (EDT) entitled “Collision Repair for Commercial HD Vehicles.”

ASEAlthough a truck operates in a similar way as an automobile, the truck’s size often requires larger repair equipment and larger repair space. During this session, John Spoto with 3M will show the similarities and differences on how an HD truck is repaired.

More information and registration are available online.

For those who are not sure they can attend, they are encouraged to register so they receive a follow-up

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey