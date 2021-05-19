NASTF Virtual Meeting May 24

NASTF announced its first general meeting of 2021 Monday, May 24th, from 7:00-8:30 PM (EDT) and kicks off a week of industry events hosted by NASTF’s industry partners, the Equipment and Tool Institute (ETI) and AMRA.
The webinar is open to all attendees and will include:
- A walk through of NASTF’s newest program, Assisted Immobilizer Reprogramming (AIR): What it is, what it isn’t, and how it can help your business
- A full explanation of the Service information Request (SIR) process, from signing up to submitting and tracking a SIR
- An in-depth look at the Automotive Maintenance and Repair Association (AMRA)
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.