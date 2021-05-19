CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / NASTF Virtual Meeting May 24

NASTF Virtual Meeting May 24

By Leave a Comment

NASTF announced its first general meeting of 2021 Monday, May 24th, from 7:00-8:30 PM (EDT) and kicks off a week of industry events hosted by NASTF’s industry partners, the Equipment and Tool Institute (ETI) and AMRA.

NASTFThe webinar is open to all attendees and will include:

  • A walk through of NASTF’s newest program, Assisted Immobilizer Reprogramming (AIR): What it is, what it isn’t, and how it can help your business
  • A full explanation of the Service information Request (SIR) process, from signing up to submitting and tracking a SIR
  • An in-depth look at the Automotive Maintenance and Repair Association (AMRA)
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey