CARSTAR Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Myrtle Beach

CARSTAR announced the opening of CARSTAR Myrtle Beach, a 7,500 sq. ft. collision repair facility, located at 1560 Highway 501 in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

CARSTAR Myrtle Beach owner, Ken Depper, grew up in the industry as his father owned a body shop. Depper started spending summers in the facility at the age of 12. Depper’s interest stayed in the shop ever since, even walking there after school from the bus stop.

“My first job outside of my dad’s shop was at CARSTAR and I always liked the company and knew some of the core team members,” says Ken Depper, owner,