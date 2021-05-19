Boyd Group Acquires Two Collision Repair Centers in Maryland

Adds one of the oldest collision repair operations in the state, founded nearly 100 years ago.

The Boyd Group Inc. announced the acquisition of two collision repair centers in Baltimore and Reisterstown, Maryland.

These new Gerber Collision & Glass locations operated as Camden Body & Fender, founded 96 years ago, and is one of the oldest collision repairers in Maryland. Baltimore is the most populous city in Maryland and 30th largest city in the U.S. The population of the Baltimore metropolitan area is approximately 2.8 million people. Reisterstown is a residential suburb located northwest of Baltimore. Just outside of Reisterstown