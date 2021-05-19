CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / AkzoNobel Launches 2021 Paint the Future Startup Challenge

AkzoNobel Launches 2021 Paint the Future Startup Challenge

By Leave a Comment

AkzoNobel announced the launch of its Paint the Future global startup challenge for 2021.

AkzoNobel Paint the Future 2021

Startups have until July 20 to submit their ingenious solutions to Paint the Future. All submissions will receive feedback from industry experts. Selected finalists will be invited to a collaboration event in late 2021. Winners will be offered partnership agreements to work with AkzoNobel on sustainable business opportunities.

“Pioneering new technologies and solutions for our customers is something we’ve been doing for hundreds of years,” says Klaas Kruithof, Chief Technology Officer. “Today, with the rapid development of technology in so many areas, we invite others to

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey