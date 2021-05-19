AkzoNobel Launches 2021 Paint the Future Startup Challenge

AkzoNobel announced the launch of its Paint the Future global startup challenge for 2021.

Startups have until July 20 to submit their ingenious solutions to Paint the Future. All submissions will receive feedback from industry experts. Selected finalists will be invited to a collaboration event in late 2021. Winners will be offered partnership agreements to work with AkzoNobel on sustainable business opportunities.

“Pioneering new technologies and solutions for our customers is something we’ve been doing for hundreds of years,” says Klaas Kruithof, Chief Technology Officer. “Today, with the rapid development of technology in so many areas, we invite others to