Solera Acquires Omnitracs and DealerSocket

Solera Holdings, Inc. announced that it will acquire Omnitracs, a complete fleet management platform, and DealerSocket, a leading SaaS provider to the automotive industry. These acquisitions will extend Solera’s position in global data intelligence and as a technology leader serving all constituents engaged in vehicle lifecycle management.

SoleraThe acquisitions will build upon Solera’s strategy to minimize complexity and reduce friction at all touchpoints in the vehicle lifecycle with fully integrated intelligent technology platforms.

“Solera is the driving force behind the rapid digitization of the vehicle lifecycle, delivering intelligent, data-driven, mission-critical solutions for our customers,” said Darko Dejanovic, Chief Executive Officer

