Rhode Island Legislation Seeks to Clarify Paint, Body and Refinish Materials Payment Regulations

Bills specify examples of materials calculators. Requires vehicle owner written consent if insurer not retaining salvage. Prohibits insurers refusing to pay for sublet services.

Two bills introduced in Rhode Island seek to update Unfair Claims Practices laws to provide specific examples of materials calculation systems and add a requirement that insurers get written consent from vehicle owners if the insurer doesn’t retain the salvage on a total loss vehicle. Rhode Island House Bill 6324 (HB 6324) and its companion Senate Bill 870 (SB 870) introduced earlier this month, seek to amend Rhode Island’s Unfair Claims Settlement Practices Act, in Section

