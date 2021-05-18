Louisiana Drivers Pay Highest Car Insurance Rates

The 2021 Insure.com report on auto insurance costs shows Louisiana swiping the top spot from Michigan, which was the reigning champ for seven straight years.

Louisiana, however, is no stranger to the list, having been in the top five nearly every year since the beginning of the report.

“While most states experienced rate declines over the past year, the cost of insurance in Louisiana leaped by 19%,” explains Penny Gusner, senior consumer analyst for Insure.com, “The average premium in the state is now $2,839, making it 99% more expensive than the national average.”

In Louisiana, uninsured and underinsured drivers combined