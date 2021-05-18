CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Louisiana Drivers Pay Highest Car Insurance Rates

Louisiana Drivers Pay Highest Car Insurance Rates

By Leave a Comment

The 2021 Insure.com report on auto insurance costs shows Louisiana swiping the top spot from Michigan, which was the reigning champ for seven straight years.

Louisiana, however, is no stranger to the list, having been in the top five nearly every year since the beginning of the report.

“While most states experienced rate declines over the past year, the cost of insurance in Louisiana leaped by 19%,” explains Penny Gusner, senior consumer analyst for Insure.com, “The average premium in the state is now $2,839, making it 99% more expensive than the national average.”

In Louisiana, uninsured and underinsured drivers combined

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey