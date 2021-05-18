CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / CCAR and Electude Announce Complimentary Updated eSafety Modules for SkillsUSA Contestants

CCAR and Electude Announce Complimentary Updated eSafety Modules for SkillsUSA Contestants

By Leave a Comment

Electude International and The Coordinating Committee For Automotive Repair (CCAR) announced that they have once again released preparatory Maintenance and Light Repair (MLR) Safety courses for all automotive students readying to compete in SkillsUSA.

CCAR logoThe courses, available on a complimentary basis and with unlimited access to all participating instructors and students, will provide seven (7) learning modules from the CCAR eSafety curriculum built in Electude.  New for this year, we have added learning modules for lift safety as well as battery safety. Students who learn the content from these modules will be better-prepared for the Safety stations at the upcoming

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey