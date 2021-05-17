Robert Espey Elected to Boyd Group Board of Directors

The Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE: BYD) announced the election of Robert Espey to its Board of Directors at its Annual Meeting and Special Meeting held on Wednesday, May 12.

Espey was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer in 2011 of Parkland Corporation and has successfully led the evolution of Parkland from a regional independent into an international marketer of fuel, petroleum and convenience products. Espey has overseen a number of transformative acquisitions, including of Chevron Canada’s downstream fuel business, the Ultramar business from CST brands, the expansion of Parkland into the U.S., and in January 2019 the addition of