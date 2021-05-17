PPG Completes Acquisition Wörwag

PPG (NYSE: PPG) has completed its previously announced acquisition of Wörwag, a global manufacturer of coatings for industrial and automotive applications.

The company specializes in developing sustainable liquid, powder and film coatings and operates locations in Germany, the U.S., China, South Africa, Mexico, Spain, Switzerland and Poland, with headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany. Founded in 1918, Wörwag employs about 1,100 people globally.

“The acquisition of Wörwag is another step forward in PPG’s strategic growth plan that will provide further value to our customers and shareholders,” said Rebecca Liebert, PPG executive vice president. “Both companies have a strong history of providing