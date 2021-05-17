AASP/NJ Members Gain Insight into ADAS at Virtual Membership Meeting

ADAS is here to stay – This was the takeaway from the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey’s (AASP/NJ) recent virtual membership meeting, “ADAS: 2021 & Beyond,” where Northeast Division Manager Jim DeLeo and Northeast Regional Trainer Tom Kelley of Hunter Engineering Company gave an extensive overview on how this technology evolved, how it is changing the way repairs are performed and what is coming down the pike.

“The numbers of vehicles that are affected by ADAS are growing daily,” DeLeo shared. “If you think back to 2012, when steering angle sensors were mandated by the Federal Government