CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / State Farm to Offer Customers Claim Payouts with Fiserv Digital Pay Solution

State Farm to Offer Customers Claim Payouts with Fiserv Digital Pay Solution

By Leave a Comment

State Farm, the largest insurer of cars and homes in the U.S., is accelerating the claims payout process for auto and fire customers with technology from Fiserv, Inc., a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions.

State Farm logoWith Digital Pay, State Farm customers will now have greater flexibility in how they receive approved and reviewed auto and fire claims payments. This technology will give State Farm the ability to digitally disperse qualifying claims payments. In turn, our customers will have the ability to choose a payment method that best suits their needs. State Farm began an incremental deployment

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey