State Farm to Offer Customers Claim Payouts with Fiserv Digital Pay Solution

State Farm, the largest insurer of cars and homes in the U.S., is accelerating the claims payout process for auto and fire customers with technology from Fiserv, Inc., a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions.

With Digital Pay, State Farm customers will now have greater flexibility in how they receive approved and reviewed auto and fire claims payments. This technology will give State Farm the ability to digitally disperse qualifying claims payments. In turn, our customers will have the ability to choose a payment method that best suits their needs. State Farm began an incremental deployment