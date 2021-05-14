Motorists to see Relief in Southeast with Restart of Colonial Pipeline

AAA says supply strained areas prioritized for gasoline deliveries in days ahead.

According to AAA, motorists in the southeast can expect to see fuel flowing at local pumps in coming days. Late on Wednesday, the Colonial Pipeline announced the restart of pipeline operations. While it will take several days for operations to get back to normal, this news will help to ease the supply strain seen on the East Coast – especially in southern Virginia, the Carolinas, Georgia and Tennessee. These areas are experiencing reduced fuel availability in parts of their markets.

“The restart of the pipeline is very positive