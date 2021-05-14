Boyd Group Acquires Collision Repair Center in Georgia

The Boyd Group Inc. announced the acquisition of a collision repair center in Buford, Georgia.

This new Gerber Collision & Glass location operated as an independent collision and mechanical repair facility. Located approximately 40 miles northeast of Atlanta and 12 miles from our Duluth repair center, Buford is located primarily in Gwinnett County, however a portion of Buford is in Hall County. Major roadways which pass through Buford include Interstate 85 and Interstate 985, along with Georgia State Rt. 20 and U.S. Route 23.

“We look forward to building on this team’s ability to deliver outstanding customer service and high-quality