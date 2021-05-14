AASP/MA Explores NABR Labor Rate Research at Membership Meeting

On May 5, the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Massachusetts (AASP/MA) hosted a General Membership Meeting with guests Richard and Sam Valenzuela of National AutoBody Research (NABR), who provided an extensive update on how their company’s work with the association continues to result in realistic, statistically valid posted rate information for Massachusetts shops that subscribe to its services.

Just over two years ago, AASP/MA began urging members to actively participate in the online Labor Rate Survey, BillableGenie and other services available through NABR.

NABR’s BillableGenie is a program that features a searchable database of what repairers across the country