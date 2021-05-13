CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Uni-Select Reports First Quarter Sales Down 9.2% on Continuing Impact of Pandemic

Uni-Select Reports First Quarter Sales Down 9.2% on Continuing Impact of Pandemic

By Leave a Comment

Organic growth down 10.2%.

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) today reported consolidated sales of $370.1 million for its first quarter ended March 31, down by 9.2% compared to the same quarter in 2020. According to the company sales were mainly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Corporation is reporting negative consolidated organic growth of 10.2%, predominantly from a slower recovery in the U.S. paint business affecting the FinishMaster U.S. segment and, to a lesser extent, The Parts Alliance U.K. segment.

Furthermore, consolidated sales were adversely affected by less billing days in all segments representing 2.2%. These unfavorable variances were partially compensated by

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey