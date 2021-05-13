ProColor Collision Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Etobicoke, Ontario

ProColor collision announced the opening of ProColor Collision Etobicoke North facility in Etobicoke, Ontario, Canada, this week.

Owner operator Shanif Daya has been associated with the collision repair industry for over 40 years, 34 of which were spent in running his own business, Premium Auto Body, in Etobicoke. Today, his facility is synonymous with high work quality, customer service, transparency in operations, and meeting delivery deadlines.

Shanif’s fascination for all things automotive began in his native country Tanzania, where, as a young man, he would build motorcycles along with his brothers to race in the town or across fields. That