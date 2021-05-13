CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / ProColor Collision Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Etobicoke, Ontario

ProColor Collision Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Etobicoke, Ontario

By Leave a Comment

ProColor collision announced the opening of ProColor Collision Etobicoke North facility in Etobicoke, Ontario, Canada, this week.

ProColor Collision logoOwner operator Shanif Daya has been associated with the collision repair industry for over 40 years, 34 of which were spent in running his own business, Premium Auto Body, in Etobicoke. Today, his facility is synonymous with high work quality, customer service, transparency in operations, and meeting delivery deadlines.

Shanif’s fascination for all things automotive began in his native country Tanzania, where, as a young man, he would build motorcycles along with his brothers to race in the town or across fields. That

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey