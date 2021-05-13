Hertz Selects $6 Billion Bid From Knighthead, Certares And Apollo To Fund Chapter 11 Exit

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:HTZGQ) announced that, following the completion of the auction previously approved by the Court in its Chapter 11 case, Hertz has selected and approved a revised proposal from certain funds and accounts managed by affiliates of each of Knighthead Capital Management LLC , Certares Opportunities LLC and Apollo Capital Management, LP, together the KHCA Group to provide the equity capital required to fund Hertz’s revised Plan of Reorganization and exit from Chapter 11.

Under the revised proposal, Hertz’s Chapter 11 plan will be funded through direct common stock investments from the KHCA Group and certain co-investors