Fix Auto UK Announces Partnership with Amicus Distribution Network

Fix Auto UK has become the first repair network in the country to forge a close working partnership with Amicus, the industry’s latest national distribution network, created by the Grove Group and Fleet Factors and launched last month. The new organization aims to bring together repair and refinish supplies through multiple organizations and form a single distribution network.

Prior to launching, Amicus developed a new digital platform entitled Integrum which it believes is a ‘game changer’ for repairers. Designed to ensure every department