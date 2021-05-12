Register Now to Renew ASE Certifications Set to Expire June 30

With more technicians than usual scheduling tests before their certifications expire on June 30, the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) recommends registering for ASE tests as soon as possible to secure a confirmed test time.

Registration is available online.

Once logged in, users can next click on “orders” and then “store” where they can find the tests they want to take, add those tests to the cart, check out and registration is complete.

ASE testing is available throughout the year and the spring registration window is open through June 30. More than 50 ASE certification tests are available,