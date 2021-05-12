Certified Collision Care to Administer Hyundai and Genesis Certified Collision Repair Centre Programs in Canada

Hyundai and Genesis Canada have selected Certified Collision Care, the Canadian division of Assured Performance Network, as their exclusive strategic partner to administer and manage the new Hyundai and Genesis Certified Collision Repair Centre Program. The program will identify, certify, and promote dealership and independent facilities as collision repair providers of choice, to Hyundai and Genesis drivers across Canada.

All existing Certified Collision Care Providers will have the opportunity to add these exclusive credentials to their business. There is no additional enrollment fee, and a dealer sponsorship is not required for participation.

The Hyundai and Genesis Certified Collision Repair Centre