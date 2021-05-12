Boyd Group Reports Sales Down 9.9% in First Quarter

Same store sales down 12.6% on days adjusted basis. Announces acquisition of three collision repair centers in Hawaii.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD.TO) today announced sales decreased by 9.9% to $421.6 million in its first quarter ended March 31, down from $467.8 million in the same period of 2020. Same-store sales decreased by 14.2%, with Canada having a significantly greater negative impact due to the slower economic reopening and more significant restrictions in place when compared to the U.S. Same-store sales decreased 12.6% on a days adjusted basis, recognizing one less selling and production day in the U.S. and Canada