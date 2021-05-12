AirPro Diagnostics Enters into Exclusive Agreement with Spanesi North America

AirPro Diagnostics and Spanesi Americas, Inc. announced they have entered into an exclusive agreement to provide AirPro’s suite of Diagnostic and ADAS calibrations technology solutions to Spanesi current and prospective customers as part of the “Spanesi 360 Concept” offering.

“Spanesi has experienced tremendous growth in the collision repair community in North America and is now positioning itself to offer its 360 services to its customers. AirPro’s advanced end‐to‐end ADAS diagnostic, calibration, documentation and validation solution will assist the Spanesi network of Class A repair facilities to perform complete and safe repairs,” stated Eric Newell, Executive Vice President AirPro Diagnostics. “We