AASP/MA Position Statement Says Insurance Referral Contracts Are Detriment to Industry

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Massachusetts (AASP/MA) has issued a mission statement and a position statement on insurance referral and “program” contracts to effectively communicate its offering to the auto body community and motoring public.

AASP-MA logo

AASP/MA’s position statement regarding insurance referral and “program” contracts is as follows:

AASP/MA is a pro-consumer association representing all collision repairers and mechanical repair shops regardless of insurance affiliation. However, it is our firm belief that the restrictive and suppressive insurance referral and “program” contracts are a detriment to our industry and could create a liability risk for vehicle owners and collision repairers.

