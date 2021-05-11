Toyota GB Covers Audatex Bodyshop Image Capture Transaction Fees on its Vehicles at Certified Network Collision Repair Shops in UK Through September

Solera Audatex, part of Solera Holdings, Inc., today announced that Toyota GB (PLC) is promoting and encouraging the use of Audatex’s Bodyshop Image Capture to the Toyota and Lexus Approved networks and will be supporting their customers by covering transactional costs for all Toyota and Lexus vehicles from April 1 – September 30, 2021.

Audatex Bodyshop Image Capture allows users to interact with customers in a digital-first, contactless format. With Image Capture the user can send customers a SMS request for images of their vehicle’s condition via their smartphone. Customers are guided by a seven-step process to obtain images of