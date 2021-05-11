PartsTrader May 18th Virtual Collision Repair Industry Update Examines Current Trends, Parts Shortage Concerns

CollisionWeek

PartsTrader announced a virtual collision repair industry event on May 18 at 1 p.m. (EDT) where PartsTraders Chief Innovation Officer, Greg Horn, will continue his quarterly tradition of sharing valuable insights into the collision repair industry.

PartsTrader logoRegistration for the webinar is available online.

This free, live, interactive event offers industry professionals vital information about current trends affecting their business.

“If 2020 was the year of the pandemic 2021 appears to be the year of the parts pandemic, but how is it really affecting our industry?” says Greg Horn, Chief Innovation Officer at PartsTrader.

For this event you can expect: 

  • Live
