Fix Auto Adds First Two Collision Repair Centers to Network in Mexico

The Fix Network announced its expansion in the Latin American market, with the launch of its first two Fix Auto locations in Mexico this week including Fix Auto Veracruz and Fix Auto Toluca.  The network is in talks with other collision repairers in the country and is planning to announce new locations in the coming months.

Fix Auto LogoSteve Leal, President and CEO of Fix Network, said, “We see significant opportunities in this critical market with an increasing number of body shops here showing their interest to join our network. I am confident that, in the coming years, Mexico will contribute significantly

