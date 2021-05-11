Collision Claims Down Over 20% in 2020 Compared to Previous Year

While improving versus the over 35% decline in second quarter, the fourth quarter still recorded substantial declines. Earned car years grew at highest rate since 2017.

The latest available Fast Track Monitoring system data from the Independent Statistical Service Inc. (ISS) showed that the historic impact of coronavirus lockdowns on private passenger collision claims continued through the fourth quarter of 2020.

Collision coverage claims for the fourth quarter of 2020 were down 18.8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 showing the continuing impact of the pandemic. In the third quarter, collision claims were down 21.1%. In the second quarter