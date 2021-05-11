AAA Reports Gas Prices Were Up Six Cents on Week, Likely to Climb Higher with Pipeline Shutdown

AAA reports that the national gas price average jumped six cents to $2.96 for the week. If the trend continues, an increase of three more cents would make the national average the most expensive since November 2014 –the last time we saw average prices at $2.99 and higher.

As CollisionWeek reported May 7, gasoline consumption is near its highest levels since the start of the pandemic, even as large numbers of workers continue to work from home.

AAA forecasts gas prices to climb this week in reaction to the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, which delivers approximately 45% of