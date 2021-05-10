TecMD Pilots Mobile Diagnostics, Programming and Calibration Service in Southeastern Michigan

The Tweddle Group announced it is piloting a mobile diagnostics program in Southeastern Michigan. The service, TecMD, offers on-site diagnostics, programming, pre-scan, post-scan and calibration services for automotive collision and repair centers in Oakland and Macomb counties.

Tweddle Group Chief Executive Officer Pat Aubry said TecMD answers an important need for Southeastern Michigan. “On-site/on-demand service makes a lot of sense,” said Aubry. “Especially with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), it’s very dangerous for a collision center to neglect that part of a repair. Many shops have to send vehicles out for that kind of work. It’s inconvenient and it’s expensive.”