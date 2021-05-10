CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / TecMD Pilots Mobile Diagnostics, Programming and Calibration Service in Southeastern Michigan

TecMD Pilots Mobile Diagnostics, Programming and Calibration Service in Southeastern Michigan

By Leave a Comment

The Tweddle Group announced it is piloting a mobile diagnostics program in Southeastern Michigan. The service, TecMD, offers on-site diagnostics, programming, pre-scan, post-scan and calibration services for automotive collision and repair centers in Oakland and Macomb counties.

TechMD logoTweddle Group Chief Executive Officer Pat Aubry said TecMD answers an important need for Southeastern Michigan. “On-site/on-demand service makes a lot of sense,” said Aubry. “Especially with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), it’s very dangerous for a collision center to neglect that part of a repair. Many shops have to send vehicles out for that kind of work. It’s inconvenient and it’s expensive.”

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey