AASP/NJ May 13 Virtual Membership Meeting Examines ADAS Systems

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) will present a virtual membership meeting, “ADAS: 2021 & Beyond,” on Thursday, May 13 at 6:30pm via Zoom.
AASP/NJ will welcome Jim DeLeo, northeast division manager, and Tom Kelley, regional trainer, of Hunter Engineering Company, who will provide an extensive overview of the following topics:
- The purpose of ADAS
- Types of systems
- Passive versus active ADAS systems
- Camera-based ADAS
- Radar-based ADAS
- Ultrasonic sensor-based ADAS
- LIDAR
- Sensor fusion (low, middle and high-level controls)
- ADAS calibration requirements
- Wheel alignment and ADAS calibrations
- Solutions from Hunter Engineering
“As technology advances on automobiles, one
