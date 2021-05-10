CollisionWeek

AASP/NJ May 13 Virtual Membership Meeting Examines ADAS Systems

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) will present a virtual membership meeting, “ADAS: 2021 & Beyond,” on Thursday, May 13 at 6:30pm via Zoom.

AASP-NJ logoAASP/NJ will welcome Jim DeLeo, northeast division manager, and Tom Kelley, regional trainer, of Hunter Engineering Company, who will provide an extensive overview of the following topics:

  • The purpose of ADAS
  • Types of systems
  • Passive versus active ADAS systems
  • Camera-based ADAS
  • Radar-based ADAS
  • Ultrasonic sensor-based ADAS
  • LIDAR
  • Sensor fusion (low, middle and high-level controls)
  • ADAS calibration requirements
  • Wheel alignment and ADAS calibrations
  • Solutions from Hunter Engineering

“As technology advances on automobiles, one

