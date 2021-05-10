AASP/NJ May 13 Virtual Membership Meeting Examines ADAS Systems

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) will present a virtual membership meeting, “ADAS: 2021 & Beyond,” on Thursday, May 13 at 6:30pm via Zoom.

AASP/NJ will welcome Jim DeLeo, northeast division manager, and Tom Kelley, regional trainer, of Hunter Engineering Company, who will provide an extensive overview of the following topics:

The purpose of ADAS

Types of systems

Passive versus active ADAS systems

Camera-based ADAS

Radar-based ADAS

Ultrasonic sensor-based ADAS

LIDAR

Sensor fusion (low, middle and high-level controls)

ADAS calibration requirements

Wheel alignment and ADAS calibrations

Solutions from Hunter Engineering

“As technology advances on automobiles, one