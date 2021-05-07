Women’s Industry Network Announces Scholarship Recipients

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) has announced 11 new recipients to receive the 2021 WIN College Student Tuition and Conference Scholarship Award.

This scholarship is presented annually to deserving students enrolled in a post-secondary collision repair technology program. Each recipient receives a $1,000 scholarship to continue their post-secondary education in collision repair and complimentary registration to attend the 2021 WIN Educational Conference. They are also provided with the opportunity to be mentored by one of the Most Influential Women (MIW) honorees or a member of the WIN Board of Directors.

“We are so lucky to have such supportive sponsors and