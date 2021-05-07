CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / FTC Report to Congress Examines Anti-Competitive Repair Restrictions

FTC Report to Congress Examines Anti-Competitive Repair Restrictions

By Leave a Comment

Report recommends ways to expand consumers’ repair options, including more enforcement, and use of voluntary agreements between manufacturers and independent repairers.

In a new report to Congress, the Federal Trade Commission identifies numerous types of repair restrictions across industries such as mobile phones and automobiles. Concerns raised in the report and by proponents of an independent right to repair include manufacturers using adhesives on consumer electronics that make parts difficult to replace, limiting the availability of spare parts, and making diagnostic software unavailable.

Nixing the Fix ReportThe report’s findings, including that “there is scant evidence to support manufacturers’ justifications for repair restrictions,” are

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey