Collision Industry Foundation Online Silent Auction Ends Today at 3PM

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) virtual silent auction will remain open for bidding through until 3 p.m. (EDT) today, Friday, May 7.

Registration for the event is available online.

There are up to 30 items to bid on, with something for everyone. Bid on sports memorabilia like autographed items by Joe Namath, Pete Rose, and Wayne Gretzky. Or music keepsakes like a Rolling Stones custom guitar, a Beatles custom framed record display, or a Rat Pack display. Other items up for auction include a cooking lesson by a top chef and a personal virtual piano lesson with a Juilliard alumnus. Travel experiences include an offshore saltwater fishing experience, attendance at the Augusta 2022 golf tournament and an ultimate NASCAR driving experience.

All profits earned will go directly to the CIF disaster relief fund.