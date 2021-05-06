Wesco Group Acquires Ogden Auto Color

The Wesco Group, the paint, body and equipment distributor in the Western U.S. and Canada, announced Ogden Auto Color has joined the Wesco family of companies.

Ogden Auto Color is based out of Ogden, Utah with three locations serving the state out of Ogden, Salt Lake City and Orem. Ogden Auto Color was founded in 1929 and has been selling refinish paint since the 1950’s.

Bret Thorpe will stay on and join the management team at Wesco.

“Wesco is a family driven company as is Ogden Auto Color. We are excited to now be part of bigger family and are