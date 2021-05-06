US Light Vehicle Sales Shatter Projections in April

Sales at an annual selling rate above 18 million units for the second consecutive month.

US Light Vehicle sales broke records once again in April, according to LMC Automotive, the independent automotive global forecasting and market intelligence company. Light Vehicle sales totaled 1.54 million units, the highest volume for the month of April ever. At 18.8 million units, the annualized rate fell behind just the incentive-driven levels registered in February 2000, October 2001 and July 2005. Last April was the weakest month of 2020, given the lockdowns, so the year-on-year comparison was a startling 115% increase. However, brands that were