TuSimple and Liberty Mutual Insurance Partner to Study the Safety Benefits of Autonomous Trucks

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP), a global self-driving technology company based in San Diego, California, and Liberty Mutual Insurance, the sixth largest global property and casualty insurer, announced a partnership to assess the comparative safety of autonomous trucks.

TuSimple and Liberty Mutual will work together to better understand how autonomous technologies perform in comparison to the same types of trucks driven manually by human drivers.

“We believe the benefits of autonomous vehicles are powerful and will play a vital role in reducing the number of truck-related fatalities in the future,” said Jim Mullen, Chief Administrative and Legal Officer for TuSimple. “Given most accidents