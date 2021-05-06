CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / TuSimple and Liberty Mutual Insurance Partner to Study the Safety Benefits of Autonomous Trucks

TuSimple and Liberty Mutual Insurance Partner to Study the Safety Benefits of Autonomous Trucks

By Leave a Comment

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP), a global self-driving technology company based in San Diego, California, and Liberty Mutual Insurance, the sixth largest global property and casualty insurer, announced a partnership to assess the comparative safety of autonomous trucks.

Liberty Mutual logoTuSimple and Liberty Mutual will work together to better understand how autonomous technologies perform in comparison to the same types of trucks driven manually by human drivers.

“We believe the benefits of autonomous vehicles are powerful and will play a vital role in reducing the number of truck-related fatalities in the future,” said Jim Mullen, Chief Administrative and Legal Officer for TuSimple. “Given most accidents

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey