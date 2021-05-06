CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / CSN Adds Five Collision Repair Facilities to Network in April

CSN Adds Five Collision Repair Facilities to Network in April

By Leave a Comment

CSN Collision Centres announced it signed five new locations in Canada during April. The additions come as CSN looks to solidify itself as the preferred option for independent and banner repairers who are interested in joining a network to secure their future in the increasingly competitive collision industry.

CSN logo“We know that our model works and more and more we’re seeing independent and banner facilities embracing the way CSN approaches the collision business,” said CSN Collision Centres Vice President of Sales, Larry French.

With the additions, the network now sees its total footprint in Canada increase to 211 locations and with

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey