CSN Adds Five Collision Repair Facilities to Network in April

CSN Collision Centres announced it signed five new locations in Canada during April. The additions come as CSN looks to solidify itself as the preferred option for independent and banner repairers who are interested in joining a network to secure their future in the increasingly competitive collision industry.

“We know that our model works and more and more we’re seeing independent and banner facilities embracing the way CSN approaches the collision business,” said CSN Collision Centres Vice President of Sales, Larry French.

With the additions, the network now sees its total footprint in Canada increase to 211 locations and with