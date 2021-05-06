Crash Champions Acquires 8 Collision Repair Centers Across the Midwest

Crash Champions, LLC announced it closed out the month of April with the acquisition of eight collision repair shops in Illinois, Missouri, Ohio, and Wisconsin. These acquisitions complement Crash Champions’ earlier purchase of nine repair shops located throughout the Midwestern market earlier this year.

In East Moline, Illinois, Crash Champions completed the acquisition of Collision Repair Center, Inc. This acquisition strategically followed the company’s 2020 acquisitions of Chicago Collision, DuPage Auto Body and Albany Auto Body in the greater Chicago area, as well as Arnold’s Auto Body, Inc. in nearby Davenport, Iowa.

Surrounding Springfield, Missouri, Crash Champions completed the acquisition