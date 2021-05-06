CollisionWeek

Boyd Group Acquires Three Collision Repair Centers in Wisconsin and North Carolina

Adds locations in two separate transactions.

The Boyd Group announced the acquisition of two collision repair centers in North Carolina and one in Wisconsin in two separate transactions.

Boyd GroupThe two North Carolina locations operated as Overton Body Shop, founded in 1980 with an opening in Southern Pines followed by the addition of Sanford in 2019. Sanford is the county seat of Lee County and located approximately 40 miles southwest of the state capital Raleigh.

The Wisconsin collision repair center is located in Green Bay and operated as Williams Auto Body Shop, servicing this market for over 60 years.

