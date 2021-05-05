CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Service King Opens New Collision Repair Center in Sugar Land, Texas

Service King Opens New Collision Repair Center in Sugar Land, Texas

By Leave a Comment

Service King Collision announced its newest collision repair center is now open in Sugar Land, Texas.

Service King Collision Repair Centers logoLocated at 10215 S. Texas State Highway, the almost 14,000-square-foot fully air-conditioned collision repair facility features Service King’s new prototype program, which merges modern finishes into a state-of-the-art automotive production space.

“We’re excited to offer superior auto collision repairs to Sugar Land,” said Service King President Jeff McFadden. “At Service King, we put our customers first and take pride in offering the pinnacle of professionalism in the repair industry. We look forward to serving Sugar Land as we work to become an integral part

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey