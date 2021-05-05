Service King Opens New Collision Repair Center in Sugar Land, Texas

Service King Collision announced its newest collision repair center is now open in Sugar Land, Texas.

Located at 10215 S. Texas State Highway, the almost 14,000-square-foot fully air-conditioned collision repair facility features Service King’s new prototype program, which merges modern finishes into a state-of-the-art automotive production space.

“We’re excited to offer superior auto collision repairs to Sugar Land,” said Service King President Jeff McFadden. “At Service King, we put our customers first and take pride in offering the pinnacle of professionalism in the repair industry. We look forward to serving Sugar Land as we work to become an integral part