Original One Parts Acquires Pebbles Auto Parts

Original One Auto Parts, LLC announced the acquisition of Pebbles Auto Parts, LLC. Based in Baltimore, Md., Pebbles Auto Parts provides a program for automotive lighting. Founded by Bradley Rockstroh and Paul Redding in 2018, Pebbles has grown into a multi-million dollar, top-tier supplier with a strong reputation for insurance quality reconditioned OE lighting.

“We are delighted to join forces with Pebbles Auto Parts to strengthen our offering of reconditioned OEM lighting for our insurance partners and the collision repair industry,” said Wade Hilburn, President and CEO of Original One Parts. “Paul and Brad have built a superior process, and