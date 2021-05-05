CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Original One Parts Acquires Pebbles Auto Parts

Original One Parts Acquires Pebbles Auto Parts

By Leave a Comment

Original One Auto Parts, LLC announced the acquisition of Pebbles Auto Parts, LLC. Based in Baltimore, Md., Pebbles Auto Parts provides a program for automotive lighting. Founded by Bradley Rockstroh and Paul Redding in 2018, Pebbles has grown into a multi-million dollar, top-tier supplier with a strong reputation for insurance quality reconditioned OE lighting.

Original One Parts logo“We are delighted to join forces with Pebbles Auto Parts to strengthen our offering of reconditioned OEM lighting for our insurance partners and the collision repair industry,” said Wade Hilburn, President and CEO of Original One Parts. “Paul and Brad have built a superior process, and

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey