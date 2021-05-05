Mitchell Partners with Mazda North American Operations to Launch U.S. Collision Repair Network

Information provider will serve as program administrator and audit collision repair facility standards compliance.

Mitchell and Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) announced the launch of the Mazda Collision Network. The Network is designed to provide Mazda vehicle owners with confidence in the repair of their automobiles. It also offers participating U.S. Mazda dealerships, Multi-Shop Operators (MSOs) and independent repair facilities the opportunity to enhance customer loyalty, improve workflow efficiency and attract new business.

More information about the program, including a core requirements list, frequently asked questions, and an application form, is available online.

“Our customers are at the heart of