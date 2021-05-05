CollisionWeek

CCC Expanding Electronic Payment Platform to Enable Insurer Payments to Business Partners

CCC Information Services Inc. (CCC), announced plans to launch an enterprise payments platform to power electronic payments across the insurance and automotive ecosystem in the second half of this year. The company aims to expand its CCC Payments capabilities to enable digital payments between insurers and their business partners, reducing administrative costs and cycle time while improving customer satisfaction.

CCC 2021 logoCCC’s network of more than 30,000 businesses will benefit from payments functionality integrated into their solutions, presenting payment information within existing workflows.

CCC Payments transactions initiated by insurers will be processed by Nvoicepay, a third-party financial technology company and a leader

