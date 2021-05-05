AkzoNobel Launches Acoat Selected Digital Training Platform

Services team pays homage to beloved colleague.

AkzoNobel announced the launch of its new Acoat Selected digital training platform containing business services content relevant to end-user customers. This training content was previously only available to Sikkens customers through face-to-face instruction by a services consultant at the customer location. The digital platform is now available to AkzoNobel’s Lesonal customers as well as its Sikkens customers.

The digital training platform contains seven robust content categories, most relevant to collision repair shop owners/managers and production managers. The categories include Process Improvement, Human Resources, Marketing, Technical, Sales, Finance and more. In addition, the training